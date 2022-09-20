‘Ahead of schedule’ – Liverpool handed big injury boost as key man given international call-up

Liverpool have been handed a significant boost ahead of the international break as Jordan Henderson was called up to the England squad.

The midfielder had been sidelined by a hamstring injury but a recovery ahead of schedule has put him in contention to grab minutes for the Three Lions’ upcoming Nations League clashes with Italy and Germany, as reported in a tweet by Paul Joyce.

Jordan Henderson has been called into Gareth Southgate’s England’s squad for the games against Italy and Germany after recovering from a hamstring injury ahead of schedule. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) September 20, 2022

The Merseysiders are still waiting on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita in the middle of the park, though an update on the skipper is another step in the right direction following Thiago Alcantara’s return to the fold.

READ MORE: Guardian journalist says Liverpool scouts ‘likely’ sent to watch talent second only to Mbappe & Vinicius in his position

It’s a call that will, understandably, have some fans biting their fingernails given our history with England internationals returning from their non-domestic commitments with a fresh injury.

Still, we’d expect that the former Sunderland star will only be handed a minimal supply of minutes regardless, which should reduce the risk of a flare-up of his prior concern.

On a positive note, it provides us with a further option upon our return to league football on October 1 as our injury struggles in the middle of the park are abating.

EOTK INSIDER: Liverpool look in a strong position to make January midfield signing, Bellingham update… and more