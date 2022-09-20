(Video) Watch LFC-linked Mudryk destroy Leipzig with three goal contributions in Champions League game

Mykhailo Mudryk has become the latest name to be reportedly added to Liverpool’s growing transfer shortlist ahead of the international break.

The exciting Ukrainian winger has already made a name for himself in Europe, playing a central role in the 4-1 thrashing of RB Leipzig in which the 21-year-old played a part in three of the four goals registered.

The Shakhtar star is expected to attract heavy interest in the coming months, of course, though the Reds may be prompted into a move down the line if scouts allegedly sent to watch him file out against Real Madrid in October are impressed by what they see.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @FCShakhtar_eng:

😍 Mykhailo Mudryk’s fantastic performance in the @ChampionsLeague ⭐️ ⚽️ Goal and two assists 🅰️🅰️ in the match vs RB Leipzig.#RBLShakhtar #Shakhtar #UCL pic.twitter.com/NTOjjT8tf3 — FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) September 9, 2022