Liverpool to launch second big-money move for goalscoring midfielder next summer; not Jude Bellingham – Fichajes

Real Madrid are said to be expecting Liverpool to attempt to lure Federico Valverde away from the Spanish capital once again next summer.

This claim comes courtesy of Fichajes with the publication following a reported (failed) attempt to bring the Uruguayan to Anfield in the window just gone.

The Merseysiders allegedly made three offers for various midfielders, including the 24-year-old, Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni.

READ MORE: ‘Going to happen’ – Transfer insider shares interesting Jude Bellingham update for Liverpool fans

Given that as many as three midfielders could leave us next year – Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s contracts are all set to expire in 2023 – and that both Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are on the wrong side of 30, we’re expecting more than one midfielder to be brought in.

Whether the club is prepared to go big in the window in question, investing in two big-money moves for the Borussia Dortmund teenager and Valverde – who has already registered four goals in nine appearances this term – however, is debatable.

There appeared to be a clear willingness to do just that this summer admittedly, with enquiries made for Bellingham amid a £64m move for Darwin Nunez.

The struggles we’ve faced this season as a result of ongoing issues in the middle of the park in our No.6’s injury-enforced absence should certainly be all the encouragement we need to be actively involved in the market when the time is right.

EOTK INSIDER: Liverpool look in a strong position to make January midfield signing, Bellingham update… and more