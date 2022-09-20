Fabrizio Romano suggests as many as ’15 clubs’ will be linked with reported Liverpool target – Reds may have to move fast

Unsurprisingly, the names linked with Liverpool Football Club, long before the opening of the January transfer window, keep on coming, with Calciomercato (via Caught Offside) having previously reported the Reds’ interest in Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Merseysiders may be forced to move quickly for the 21-year-old, however, if they wish to see him file out in the famous red shirt at the next available opportunity, as Fabrizio Romano has predicted potentially heavy interest in the player.

“Despite growing speculation, I have no updates on Mudryk now – I think he will be linked with 15 clubs in the next three months, and it’s normal as he’s a top talent, but nothing will be decided now,” the Italian told Caught Offside. “Shakhtar will take their time and I’m sure they want more than €45-50m for Mudryk … but we’ve to see how his performances in the Champions League will be in the next weeks.”

The Ukrainian has enjoyed a solid start to the 2022/23 campaign, registering five goal contributions in as many games (across all competitions).

Given our current concerns in the middle of the park, it would make a strange move on our part to favour the purchase of yet another forward.

Whilst we can certainly appreciate the recruitment team keeping one eye on the future and providing competition for the left-wing spot (not that it’s needed currently in light of Luis Diaz’s form), it’s simply not a transfer we can see the club conducting without first reinforcing the midfield.

