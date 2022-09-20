Supercomputer predicts 12-point gap between Liverpool & Man City by end of PL season

Liverpool have been tipped to finish 12 points behind eventual winners Manchester City in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

This comes courtesy of data compiled and assessed by FiveThirtyEight (via the Yorkshire Post) with the Reds backed to recover from their poor start to the season and finish ahead of London outfits Arsenal and Tottenham within the top four spots.

It would mean a third title in a row for the Sky Blues – a feat not achieved since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson at city rivals Manchester United (in the Premier League era).

READ MORE: Liverpool to launch second big-money move for goalscoring midfielder next summer; not Jude Bellingham – Fichajes

It’s a scenario that doesn’t bear thinking about for fellow Reds fans and one Jurgen Klopp will be determined to avoid despite ongoing concerns around our form and midfield injury crisis.

With only eight points separating ourselves and the incumbent champions (Liverpool possess a game-in-hand) we certainly shouldn’t be quick to throw in the towel and assume our domestic rivals will go the distance.

That may very well be dependent on how well we can avoid further injuries to key men, of course, and build consistency in results once more – a likelihood thanks to the time provided for the German tactician to work with his squad amid the postponement of several league games.

Fans can catch the full predicted table below:

EOTK INSIDER: Liverpool look in a strong position to make January midfield signing, Bellingham update… and more