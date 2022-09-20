(Video) ‘Agent Hendo’ – Henderson trains alongside Jude Bellingham in private England training session

Jordan Henderson provided Liverpool an injury boost, by being selected by England to feature in the coming Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany.

Due to him only just returning from injury, our captain was training away from the main group and alongside some others who were being slowly reintegrated with the main squad.

This may not sound like much of a news update but seeing as Jude Bellingham was one of the fellow trainers, our supporters have been putting two and two together – probably coming up with five.

The Sunderland-born midfielder was seen chatting with the Borussia Dortmund teen and let’s hope that ‘Agent Hendo’ was out in full force.

It probably something out of nothing but there’s no harm in dreaming, is there?

You can view the video of Henderson and Bellingham via @footballdaily on Twitter:

Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice are not taking part in England’s open training session due to managing their workload. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/2vQL0yBoLk — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 20, 2022

