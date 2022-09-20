(Video) Alisson in impressive form during Brazil training as Claudio Taffarel coaches the stopper

Alisson Becker is a very good goalkeeper, that’s not exactly breaking news but the 29-year-old has looked very impressive in training for his national side.

Being coached by fellow compatriot and Red, ours and Brazil’s goalkeeper coach Claudio Taffarel was captured firing balls at the stopper and he was in fine form.

Athletic diving saves and catches show why he’s No.1 for club and country.

Fingers crossed the former Roma man can keep this form up during the international break and into the restart of the Premier League season.

You can watch the video of Alisson Becker via cbf.com (via @empireofthekop on Twitter):

