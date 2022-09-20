(Video) Bobby Firmino scores hat-trick of goals past Alisson in Brazil training

Unlike Fabinho and Alisson Becker, Bobby Firmino’s place in the Brazil World Cup squad is far from assured and so he will be eager to impress during the international break.

That looks to be what he’s doing though, as footage from training shows that our No.9 has been consistently finding the back of the net.

READ MORE: (Image) Kostas Tsimikas shows off his new hairstyle in Greece training

It’s hard to know if this makes it better or worse but they were all scored past our No.1 too – we’ll go with better because he’s such a good ‘keeper!

Let’s hope our much-loved forward can enjoy some great form during this break and continue it into the restart of domestic football, hopefully all being enough to earn him a place in Qatar too.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

You can watch the video of Firmino scoring past Alisson via cbf.com (via @empireofthekop on Twitter):

Bobby scoring goals for fun (and past Alisson) in Brazil training 🔥🇧🇷 #LFC pic.twitter.com/rLwjzeX1aS — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 20, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?