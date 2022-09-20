(Video) Rafa Benitez offers Steven Gerrard managerial advice after admitting he’s “the best player that I have ever coached”

Rafa Benitez is still out of work following the Everton job but he has been handing out advice to young managers, one of which happens to be Steven Gerrard.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 62-year-old said: “I know Lampard but I know much better Gerrard. I was six years with him and he was the best player that I have ever coached.

“I say that because people were asking me that. He was a great, great player, a fantastic player and he’s a young manager now.

“So, he will need some time, he will need to make some mistakes and do it right like he did in Scotland. He’s someone who has a great future and what I would say to them is just listen, that’s it. Listen to anyone and try to learn from anyone.”

After our former captain so often stating that the Spaniard was cold and he never knew if he was liked by our former boss, this may come as a surprise to him personally.

As Liverpool supporters, there’s no surprise to hear this comment made but let’s hope that both men can have plenty of success in the coming years as managers.

You can watch Benitez’s comments on Gerrard via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣️ “[Steven] Gerrard, he was the best player that I ever coached. He was a great, great player.” Rafael Benítez on Steven Gerrard. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/KY2fJ6lJ21 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 20, 2022

