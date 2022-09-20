(Video) “Really emotional” Wijnaldum breaks silence after horror Roma injury

Gini Wijnaldum looked set to rejuvenate his football career, as his loan move from PSG to Roma was confirmed but a horror injury has placed him on the sidelines for a predicted substantial number of months.

Speaking on his Twitter account, the 31-year-old said: “I didn’t respond after my injury because I was really emotional and sad at the situation around my injury. I want to say sorry for that. I’m in a really good space now, I accept the situation how it is and that’s why I can now give 100 per cent in my rehab.

“I really want to thank the Roma fans for your support, it gives me the power to come back as quick as possible. I know it’s difficult for you too, as I just joined the club, and you had really big hopes for the season, but there is still time.”

It’s obviously been an emotional time for our former No.5 but this video message shows that he is clearly now in a better place, physically and mentally.

After confessing that Jurgen Klopp’s comments of the Dutchman being the ‘perfect midfielder’ may have only been true in Liverpool, it’s clear that the midfielder had received a knock to his confidence.

Fracturing his tibia means that the former Newcastle man is not expected back on the pitch until the new year and missing a possible last World Cup for his nation will be a huge blow, let’s hope we see him back healthy and on the pitch very soon.

You can watch the full video of Wijnaldum’s thoughts on his injury via @GWijnaldum on Twitter:

A quick update from me. The last weeks I was very emotional and sad, but I’ve learnt to accept the situation how it is and my recovery is going well. Thanks to everyone for all messages and support. It gives me power to come back as quick as possible. Hopefully see you soon. 💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/0v8z8VPUtB — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) September 20, 2022

