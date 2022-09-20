(Video) Virgil van Dijk reports to first Holland training session ahead of international friendlies

With this being the last time that international teams meet-up before the Qatar World Cup, Virgil van Dijk will be eager to have a run of good performances for the nation that he captains.

Ahead of fixtures against Poland and Belgium, Holland held their first training session of the break and our No.4 was captured in training.

It’s set to be a huge winter for our centre-half and he will be hoping that it will end with him holding the prestigious trophy above his head, on the 18th of December.

Let’s hope it’s a season of dreams, for club and country, for the 31-year-old.

You can view a video and image of our No.4 in training via Twitter:

