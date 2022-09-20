Virgil van Dijk says upcoming World Cup is ‘definitely not’ the reason for Liverpool’s poor start

Virgil van Dijk has probably received more criticism at the start of this campaign, than he has in the entirety of the past four years he’s spent with Liverpool and he has been trying to explain why.

Speaking with BBC Sport, the 31-year-old reasoned that the World Cup was not a reason for a poor start to this domestic campaign: “Not at all, not at all. I understand, because of the start we had, everyone is looking for ‘why’ because the difference [to last season] is too big – but I can assure you that is definitely not one of the reasons.

“You focus on the game at the time, and that’s definitely what we’re doing.

“It is just game by game – and that includes international football. For me, it is two games against Poland and Belgium and then it is Brighton, so that will be the focus. I’m not focusing on what is happening in November.”

There’s no doubt that our No.4 will be dreaming that he can end this campaign with a World Cup winners’ medal around his neck and that will be his overarching priority.

However, as has been the club’s mantra for many years and is clearly something that the centre-half also stands by, all you can ever do is take one game at a time.

Now his focus is Holland, as it will be this winter in Qatar, but as soon as he wears the a red shirt again – that will be all that matters.

The huge injury sustained at the hand (or legs) of Jordan Pickford, will have taken a toll and there is obviously some that think the defender is worried about another injury this season.

However, his sole focus will be on winning every game and every trophy that comes his way, this season and there’s still no reason why that can’t happen.

