Liverpool fans will love extra mile Arthur Melo has gone to catch Jurgen Klopp’s eye ahead of Brighton clash – The Times

Arthur Melo’s determination to make himself available for the Liverpool first-team extends beyond his efforts to build up match fitness by playing minutes with the U21s.

The Brazilian has reportedly hired outside help in the form a physio, a fitness coach, and a nutritionist in order to support his efforts to catch Jurgen Klopp’s eye.

“Arthur Melo has recruited a physiotherapist, a fitness coach and a nutritionist to work with him daily as he looks to impress Jürgen Klopp and forge a lengthy career at Liverpool,” Paul Joyce wrote for The Times.

The Merseysiders are set to next take on Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on October 1 and the former Blaugrana man looks increasingly likely to stake a genuine claim for minutes to add to his limited tally gained from one cameo in the Champions League.

At 26 years of age, there’s a very real chance that our No.29 could resurrect his career in Merseyside if he can build on his application off the pitch.

It’ll be an uphill battle for a midfielder not only competing with Thiago Alcantara and an in-form Harvey Elliott for minutes but also Jordan Henderson who has since returned from injury ahead of schedule.

On a positive note for Klopp, there will be a sense of huge relief over the number of options likely at his disposal after the latest round of international fixtures after what was a difficult start to the 2022/23 campaign.

