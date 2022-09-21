(Video) Arthur Melo highlights v Rochdale shows off exciting new weapon he could unleash on October 1

Arthur Melo enjoyed another batch of minutes with the U21s team in his quest to build match fitness ahead of the resumption of domestic football on October 1.

Liverpool’s loan signing showed off his impressive passing range during his latest outing for Barry Lewtas’ men, setting up a number of chances in the young Reds’ encounter with Rochdale.

It will be a very different prospect for the Brazilian coming up against Brighton next month, of course, though it can only help for the 26-year-old to get some minutes in the tank and contest for a place in the starting-XI against Brighton & Hove Albion.

With Liverpool at times struggling to open up defences this season – due in no small part to the limitations of a midfield previously suffering from an array of injuries – Arthur could prove to be an incredibly valuable asset in the weeks to come.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC:

Arthur Melo v Rochdale Minutes under the belt