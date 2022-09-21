(Video) Firmino leaves out Thiago & names ex-Reds midfielder in ultimate five-a-side team

In a team comprised of teammates (both current and old) whom Bobby Firmino has had the pleasure of playing with, it may surprise some fans that the Brazilian chose ex-Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho to complete his five-a-side team.

Given that the No.9 currently finds himself sharing the pitch with Thiago Alcantara, it seems a little mad that one of the leading playmakers in world football didn’t make the cut.

We can, of course, understand the former Hoffenheim man’s decision given the great relationship he enjoyed with our former No.10 prior to Barcelona’s swoop for his services.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

Bobby recently picked his ultimate #LFC 5-a-side team based on teammates he's played alongside with 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZWIR2sWWNm — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 21, 2022