(Video) Firmino now reveals ‘hardest defender I have ever played against’ at Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk was the second name Bobby Firmino picked to form part of his best Liverpool five-a-side team.

The Brazilian described his teammate as the ‘hardest defender’ he’s ever come up against – a description one might imagine would fit the bill for a considerable number of the Premier League and Europe’s top attackers.

It’s another reminder of how fortunate we are, despite a tricky start to the season for our No.4, to have arguably the leading centre-half in world football in our first-XI.

Bobby recently picked his ultimate #LFC 5-a-side team based on teammates he's played alongside with 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZWIR2sWWNm — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 21, 2022