(Image) Ex-Liverpool midfielder announces retirement and decision to ‘move into coaching’ aged 36

Charlie Adam announced his retirement from football after a 19-year-long career spanning spells across multiple clubs in Scottish and English football – including Liverpool.

The former Reds midfielder amassed 12 goal contributions in 37 appearances for the Merseyside-based outfit before being sold to Stoke City.

We at the Empire of the Kop would like to wish the 36-year-old all the very best of luck for his future within coaching and hope it proves just as enjoyable (if not more so) a ride as his playing career.

You can catch Charlie Adam’s (@Charlie26Adam) full statement below: