FSG transfer plan becomes clear with Liverpool owners set to make likely multi-million move – report

Fenway Sports Group are reportedly keen on expanding their sporting portfolio to include Brazilian outfit Atletico Mineiro.

This update comes courtesy of Fala Galo (via Liverpool.com) with the Liverpool owners potentially set to follow in the footsteps of Red Bull and the City Group in establishing a club network model – a move that will more than likely set the Americans back millions.

The former of the two remains the absolute gold standard when it comes to developing players and sending them up the ranks to develop into world-class talents, with the likes of former Red Sadio Mane and Sky Blues striker Erling Haaland prominent examples of the Red Bull production line.

This follows a report from Jornal Extra (via Caught Offside) asserting that the Americans are intent on creating a network of clubs.

It’s a move that could very well prove beneficial for us, particularly when we’re looking at up-and-coming talents like Joao Gomes of Flamengo.

The Brazilian top-flight has ultimately been responsible for delivering a range of exciting stars to Europe’s heavyweights, so establishing a relatively local presence could give us an advantage when it comes to not only scouting prospects in the region but also successfully landing them before the likes of Real Madrid and Co. swoop in.

