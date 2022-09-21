(Image) Jay Spearing on the ‘crazy’ feeling of representing Liverpool again

Jay Spearing has shared his pride of returning to a Liverpool squad, as the Under-21s played against Rochdale in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The Wirral-born midfielder made headlines for coming onto the pitch to replace Arthur Melo, on the hour mark inside the Crown Oil Arena.

READ MORE: (Video) “If you don’t try, you’ll never get there” – Jurgen Klopp sends message to Liverpool supporters at Anfield

Taking to his Instagram account after the game, the 35-year-old wrote: ‘Crazy Feeling Seeing This Tonight! ⚽️🤍 @liverpoolfc #71’.

There has been much made of the former Tranmere Rovers star returning to his boyhood club but when you see how much it means to him, it’s hard not to be happy for him.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Although the young Reds fell to a 1-0 defeat in the match, the experience of the man who started the 2012 FA Cup final – will be invaluable.

You can view the image via Spearing’s Instagram account:

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?