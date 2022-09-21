(Image) Thiago shows off lederhosen during Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich

Having not been selected for Spain during the international break, Thiago Alcantara has been enjoying a break in some familiar surroundings in Germany.

Returning to Munich, our No.6 posed alongside his wife during the Oktoberfest celebrations that are traditionally celebrated in Bavaria.

The 31-year-old was even wearing lederhosen, as he got right into the party atmosphere in his old home town.

Thankfully, there’s no hint that this is because he wants to return to his old club and is just returning for an unexpected holiday.

Let’s hope this break can help keep him fresh for the restart of domestic football.

You can view the image of Thiago via @Thiago6 on Twitter:

Always a Bavarian 😍 München Oktoberfest pic.twitter.com/dPTm85DES8 — Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) September 21, 2022

