Kostas Tsimikas is ‘really looking forward’ to hearing his chant sung by ‘the fans inside Anfield!’

Kostas Tsimikas is possibly one of the rarer examples of a modern Liverpool player, where he has a chant that is widely known but not one that has been sung by a capacity crowd inside Anfield.

Speaking with the club website, the 26-year-old said: “I’m very happy about that,” he said. “But I still haven’t really heard it in the stadium, so I’m really looking forward to hearing it from the fans inside Anfield!

“The words say, ‘Tsimi, Tsimi, Tsimi, oh Kostas Tsimikas, his passport says he’s Greek but we know he is Scouse!’ to the tune of the ABBA song Gimme Gimme Gimme.

READ MORE: (Video) Bobby Firmino gives ‘years to come’ contract hint in five-a-side interview

“I think ‘Tsimi, Tsimi, Tsimi’ is better than the original song! I’m very, very happy for that and this makes my time here in Liverpool more special.”

The Greek is clearly so passionate about winning over our supporters and hearing his name sung by them, with his excitement glowing from his words.

Our left-back wrote his name into our history when he fired home the winning penalty against Chelsea during the FA Cup final at Wembley and surely that warrants having his name in lights.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Now enjoying his international break with the Greece national team, let’s hope that he can keep himself fit and in fine form – for the restart of domestic football.

With Andy Robertson picking up a knee injury and the former Olympiacos man being in such fine form, this is a great opportunity to secure more first-team football for the Reds.

Keep impressing Jurgen Klopp in training and during matches, then it won’t be long until we hear his name reverberating around Anfield Road.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?