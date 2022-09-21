‘You can tell’ – Liverpool coach makes Arthur Melo claim after watching him in training

Barry Lewtas was left impressed by the impression Arthur Melo made in training with his U21s side, noting how important it was for the Reds up and coming youngsters to witness a proper ‘professional’ in action.

The Brazilian midfielder has been going the extra mile of late whilst his teammates without international commitments take a week off ahead of the return of domestic football.

“Our boys train with the first team a lot but it’s a little bit different when you actually put the shirt on with someone like Arthur,” the Reds’ U21s boss told The Athletic.

“You see someone who does everything properly. You can tell why he’s the professional he is.

“It’s a real good experience for the boys having him around.”

With the 26-year-old also hiring outside help to get him up to speed, we’re excited to see how involved the on-loan Juventus man will be against Brighton on October 1st after putting in the work in the break.

Some might have balked at the prospect of our top technical option in the middle of the park returning to the fold along with our skipper, Jordan Henderson, who was called up to the England squad.

The increasing number of options at our disposal in the middle of the park as the injury crisis abates has done little to affect Arthur’s enthusiasm, however, and his commitment to catching up in fitness will surely appeal a great deal to a manager like Jurgen Klopp who values work ethic.

It’ll be on the former Gremio man to prove his talent on the pitch, of course, if he wishes the club to make his loan stay permanent, though, in the meantime there can be no question about his willingness to make that eventuality come about.

