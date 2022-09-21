Liverpool hit with devastating injury blow as forward ‘could require surgery’ to treat ankle concern

Liverpool have confirmed that surgery may be required to treat a serious ankle injury that will leave Leanne Kiernan out of action for ‘several months’.

This update comes courtesy of BBC Sport’s @em_sandy on Twitter after the Women’s Super League striker was withdrawn from the field of play during a surprise 2-1 win over holders Chelsea at the weekend.

Liverpool confirm Leanne Kearnan is set to miss “several months” with an ankle injury that could require surgery. Big blow. #lfc — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) September 21, 2022

Registering 15 goal contributions across 22 games in the FA Women’s Championship last term, the Republic of Ireland international will be a big miss for Matt Beard’s side.

Katie Stengel’s two spot-kicks were fortunately enough to see Liverpool Women kick off their return to the top-flight with a hugely impressive victory.

Hopefully, it will be exactly the boost the club needs to mount a positive string of results without the 23-year-old attacker.

In the meantime, we’ll be wishing Kiernan a smooth and swift recovery on the sidelines in a season that holds a great deal of promise for the Reds.

