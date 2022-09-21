Liverpool hit with devastating injury blow as forward ‘could require surgery’ to treat ankle concern

Liverpool hit with devastating injury blow as forward ‘could require surgery’ to treat ankle concern

Liverpool have confirmed that surgery may be required to treat a serious ankle injury that will leave Leanne Kiernan out of action for ‘several months’.

This update comes courtesy of BBC Sport’s @em_sandy on Twitter after the Women’s Super League striker was withdrawn from the field of play during a surprise 2-1 win over holders Chelsea at the weekend.

Registering 15 goal contributions across 22 games in the FA Women’s Championship last term, the Republic of Ireland international will be a big miss for Matt Beard’s side.

Leanne Kiernan signed for Liverpool Football Club from West Ham United

Katie Stengel’s two spot-kicks were fortunately enough to see Liverpool Women kick off their return to the top-flight with a hugely impressive victory.

Hopefully, it will be exactly the boost the club needs to mount a positive string of results without the 23-year-old attacker.

In the meantime, we’ll be wishing Kiernan a smooth and swift recovery on the sidelines in a season that holds a great deal of promise for the Reds.

