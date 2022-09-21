Liverpool learn mouth-watering price they’ll have to pay to land ‘generational’ midfielder in 2023 – The Athletic

Borussia Dortmund will value Jude Bellingham at £131.6m should the midfielder agitate for a move come the next summer window.

This update comes courtesy of James Pearce, Laurie Whitwell, and others at The Athletic with the publication reporting that no release clause is available to help lower the price.

The Merseysiders will be one of several outfits keen to take the England international – described as a ‘generational talent’ by Raphael Honigstein – out of Germany, though will be hoping to avoid a similar fate to that suffered in a failed move for former Monaco man Aurelien Tchouameni.

With a fee of roughly £100m previously touted, it’s a somewhat significant leap up to £131.6m, though an understandable one on Dortmund’s part given the calibre of talent they’ll potentially lose in 2023.

It does in the meantime raise questions around what Liverpool will be prepared to fork out come the time of the summer window.

We know our recruitment has worked miracles in the past when it comes to bringing down the asking price, though we’d be inclined to argue that the Bundesliga outfit would be negotiating from a position of great strength given the wide interest in their star midfielder.

We’ll be hoping a successful World Cup campaign won’t further inflate such an asking price into the realm of the obscene, though you’d be hard-pressed not to back Julian Ward and Co. in putting up a good fight against our domestic and European rivals should wages not be beyond our reach.

