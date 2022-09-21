(Video) Nunez appears to respond to online hate with single emoji comment on clip of him shooting in Uruguay training

It’s unsurprising that Darwin Nunez has yet again been subjected to rampant online bullying after one poorly taken shot in training.

The Uruguayan appeared to be nodding to the criticism he’s faced online of late by responding with a grinning emoji to a short clip of him registering a shot on target in training during the international break.

Whilst we can completely understand the 23-year-old feeling a little frustrated by the comments coming his way, it would truly do him the world of good to ignore it and focus on his game ahead of the return of domestic action.

We know the forward’s got the talent to be a big success in the Premier League – it’s just about showing it once provided a regular supply of minutes.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Uruguay:

😁 — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) September 21, 2022