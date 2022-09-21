(Video) ‘Get him in the team’ – Oxlade-Chamberlain responds to LFC youngster’s FIFA ratings claim

Liverpool fans have yet to catch a glimpse of signing Calvin Ramsay in the famous red shirt this season after an injury was discovered during the Scot’s medical.

If his passing ability is anywhere near as good as he’s suggested in a recent video with the club – inspiring Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to cry ‘get him in the team’ in the latest FIFA ratings reveal – we could be in for a treat once he’s back up to speed and in contention for minutes.

Coming under fire for his comparatively poor form this term, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s lacked serious competition for his right-back spot and we’ll be hoping to see Jurgen Klopp’s new protege fill that gap after the international break.

You can catch the clip below (at 1:46), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel: