James Pearce shares Arthur Melo’s ‘special plan’ at Liverpool whilst teammates enjoy week off

Arthur Melo’s commitment to the cause can hardly be questioned it would seem after James Pearce detailed the efforts the Brazilian international is going to in order to put himself in contention for minutes with the senior side after the international break.

James Pearce noted the midfielder has been put on a ‘special plan’ to get him physically back up to speed in time for an intense October period of fixtures.

“While the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s squad not away on international duty are enjoying a week off, Arthur has dropped down to the under-21s in order to build up his fitness levels,” the reporter wrote for The Athletic.

“Having played 90 minutes in the win over Leicester City last Saturday, he got another hour under his beslt on Tuesday night as the League Two outfit inflicted a 1-0 defeat courtesy of Tahvon Campbell’s late goal.

“It’s all part of a special plan drawn up by Klopp’s staff to help get the 26-year-old up to speed so he’s physically ready to compete for a starting spot in Liverpool’s midfield during a hectic October when squad depth will be severely tested by a schedule that includes nine games in all competitions.

“The player himself has needed no convicing to stick around and put in the hard yards, both in the gym and on the grass.”

The former Juventus star has yet to start a game for Jurgen Klopp’s men since making a last-minute loan switch to Anfield late in the summer window, featuring only in a brief cameo towards the end of the Reds’ 4-1 humbling suffered at the hands of Napoli.

It will no doubt have frustrated the club hierarchy to have learned of reports already linking the 26-year-old with a return to Italy despite having yet to have demonstrated his capabilities.

With such rumours firmly denied, perhaps they’ll serve as encouragement for an evidently talented midfielder looking to restore his reputation in the sport.

