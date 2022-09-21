(Video) ‘Oh, no!’ – Calvin Ramsay embarrassed by home training footage of him shown to Oxlade-Chamberlain

Liverpool fans will already be more than familiar with home footage of Calvin Ramsay showing off his skillset in his garden as a young player, though he’s perhaps not the biggest fan of it being shown to teammates judging by his reaction to the clip falling in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s hands after a FIFA ratings reveal.

The young right-back impressed greatly for Aberdeen last term, amassing 10 goal contributions in 33 appearances (across all competitions) for the Scottish Premiership outfit.

An injury discovered during his medical has meant the youngster hasn’t enjoyed a dream start at Anfield there remain some high expectations for his future in Merseyside.

