Rudiger says Chelsea atmosphere so bad he wound people up on the pitch to wake up awful Stamford Bridge

Antonio Rudiger admitted he would wind up people on the pitch to try and get a rise out of Chelsea fans when he felt the atmosphere was getting too dull.

The former Blues star pointed to a 1-0 victory over Newcastle in the prior campaign as an example of when he took matters into his own hands in that regard.

“I’ll be honest: I deliberately wound people up because it was just too quiet in the stadium for me during this game,” the German told Sport 1 (via the Daily Mail). “I wanted to wake people up with it.”

The centre-half has since gone on to switch to European champions Real Madrid – a move that appears to have worked in his favour thus far, as the Spanish giants have yet to drop a single point this term.

Whilst there are few atmospheres in the English top-flight that compare to Anfield’s, it’s somewhat mad to think of a player messing about just to supporters going.

We’d imagine the situation has somewhat reversed following his transfer to the Spanish capital, though such behaviour would likely inspire a more passionate wrath from the fanbase.

Ultimately, it goes to show how fortunate we are at Liverpool to have enjoy such voracious support home and away.

