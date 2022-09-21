Steve Kerr on the ‘beautiful combination’ of lessons learned from Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool

Steve Kerr was pictured spending time in Liverpool this summer and has been talking about the lessons he learned, after meeting Jurgen Klopp and the rest of our squad.

Speaking about the experiences learned during his time at the AXA Training Centre (via marcstein.substack.com), the 56-year-old said: “The way to approach tough spells — through total honesty with the team, communication and the constant themes of joy and competition.

“Their practice that day was a beautiful combination of all that.

“Manager is a much more apt title than head coach, because so much of what we do is manage.”

The Golden States Warrior head coach has clearly been learning about how he can improve from other sports and it’s testament to the quality of our boss and club – that he chose us.

It’s safe to assume that the learning and teaching would have been mutual and given that his team have just won the NBA championship, the American is certainly a good person to learn from too.

After previously admitting that Mo Salah is the reason that he supports our club, the relationship between us and the former Chicago Bulls point guard will be certain to grow.

If this is the start of a transatlantic bromance between the two coaches, then it could lead to repeat visits going into future years.

Fingers crossed it can have a positive impact for both men and clubs.

