Liverpool fans will be outraged by report asserting UEFA pre-prepared statement blaming delayed UCL final on fans’ late arrival ‘before the day of the match’

Liverpool fans have plenty of reasons to be furious with both French authorities and UEFA after the horrific handling of the Paris Champions League final.

According to a report from The Guardian, it seems likely that fury will be reignited once more after the publication reported that a message put on the big screen at the Stade de France blaming the delayed start of the final on the late arrival of fans was ‘pre-prepared a considerable time before the day of the match’.

It’s hard to come to any other conclusion than decision-makers were evidently keen on creating a self-fulfilling prophecy in the French capital, with police pepper-spraying innocent supporters, funnelling them into bottlenecks and providing no protection after the tie.

To make matters worse, the accounts of hundreds of supporters were completely ignored by the likes of Gerald Darmanin (French Minister of the Interior) and Didier Lallement (Paris Police Chief) who continued to push the line that fans were to blame for the events that transpired.

With a report on the event not due until November, one can only imagine the scale of horrifying revelations that will be made as investigators dig further into the appalling decision-making that took place in May.

Worryingly, it’s telling still that UEFA have still yet to withdraw their statements putting the blame firmly on Liverpool fans’ shoulders.

