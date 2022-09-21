(Video) Bobby Firmino gives ‘years to come’ contract hint in five-a-side interview

Bobby Firmino appears to have let slip his Liverpool contract ambitions, as he sat down to pick his ultimate five-a-side team of players from his Anfield career.

Speaking with the club’s YouTube channel, the Brazilian selected Mo Salah as part of the squad and said: “He is a great player, a great character.

READ MORE: (Image) Thiago shows off lederhosen during Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich

“It is an honour to play with him and I hope we can keep on bringing the Liverpool fans joy, for years to come”.

It may only have been subtle but that doesn’t sound like the words of a player who is planning to leave the club at the end of the season.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds but let’s hope it’s full of our No.9 bringing joy to his adoring supporters.

You can watch Firmino’s full five-a-side selections and comments on Salah (from 2:00) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?