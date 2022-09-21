(Video) “If you don’t try, you’ll never get there” – Jurgen Klopp sends message to Liverpool supporters at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp has sent a message to Liverpool supporters and asked for their help, in achieving an ambition he has for Anfield.

Speaking via Liverpool Women’s social media accounts, the 55-year-old said: “I want to wish Matt [Beard] and the Women’s team, actually not only good luck for the game but I would love to see a sold-out Anfield.

“Maybe that’s a bit ambitious but if you don’t try, you’ll never get there”.

It certainly would be a big ask to see a full stadium for the female team but that will surely be the dream, that we can see capacity crowds for all senior teams at the club.

