(Video) Jay Spearing replaces Arthur Melo at Rochdale – a moment no Liverpool fan thought they would ever witness

Arthur Melo has been making a considerable effort to increase his match fitness and prove to Jurgen Klopp that he deserves to feature in the first-team, leading to a moment no one expected we would ever see.

The Brazilian was part of a Liverpool Under-21 side that played away against Rochdale in the Papa John’s Trophy, starting the game and being substituted on the hour mark.

Alongside the Juventus loanee is leaving the pitch was Stefan Bajcetic and the pair were replaced by 15-year-old Carter Pinnington and Jay Spearing.

The ability to write that our No.29 was replaced by the Wirral-born midfielder who started the 2012 FA Cup Final, provided one of the more unusual substitutions in recent history.

Barry Lewtas’ side were ultimately defeated 1-0 thanks to a late goal inside the Crown Oil Arena but there needs to be a fair amount of praise handed to the young lads for competing so well and to the Brazilian midfielder who is working very hard to impress.

You can watch the video of Arthur and Spearing via @neiljonesgoal on Twitter:

Just over an hour for Arthur and Stefan Bajcetic, as they are replaced by Jay Spearing and 15-year-old Carter Pinnington. Still 0-0 #LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/PO7wIXM1eh — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) September 20, 2022

