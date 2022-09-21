(Video) Lucas scores first goal for Gremio since returning to boyhood club

Lucas Leiva was adored by Liverpool supporters during his 10 years at Anfield but his return to boyhood club Gremio, will mean even more to the Brazilian.

Now 35-years-old, the midfielder is hoping to get his hometown club back into the top Brazilian division and has certainly helped by scoring his first goal.

The man who only scored seven goals in 346 games for the Reds, has got off to a much better goal scoring return to his old club – scoring in his 11th outing this season.

It was part of a 3-0 victory over Sport Recife and puts the Porto Alegre side second in Serie B, with just seven games left of the season.

Let’s hope that our former No.21 can have a triumphant return home and help return his club to the top level of Brazilian football.

You can watch the video of Lucas’ goal via @Gremio on Twitter:

