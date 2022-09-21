(Video) Virgil van Dijk replicates Joel Matip levels of affection with Holland teammates

Look away now Joel Matip as Virgil van Dijk has been sharing the love with his international teammates – akin to the way he behaves with our No.32.

Captured during training with the Dutch national side, the captain of his nation was recorded hugging, laughing and enjoying some light-hearted banter with the likes of Nathan Ake and Memphis Depay.

There’s obviously no harm in the 31-year-old having close friends with both club and country and it shows how much of a well-loved teammate he is too.

He’s not only there because he’s a good laugh, thankfully our centre-half is one of the best defenders in world football and will be hoping to prove this in Qatar.

You can watch the video of van Dijk and his teammates via @OnsOranje on Twitter:

