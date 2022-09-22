Liverpool one of several Premier League clubs showing ‘interest’ in 21-year-old Villarreal star – report

Liverpool are reportedly showing interest in Villarreal winger Alex Baena with one report claiming the Reds are preparing an offer.

The Spaniard has hit the ground running this season for the La Liga outfit and has scored six goals and registered two assists in 10 appearances for the Yellows (across all competitions).

The 21-year-old spent time on loan at second division Girona last season and Manchester City are also believed to be showing interest in the winger, that’s according to a report by Fichajes (via Caught Offside).

Baena currently has a release clause of €35m in his Villarreal contract but the Spaniards are eager for him to sign a new deal to increase that figure and to therefore reduce the likeliness of any departure in the near future.

Chelsea and Arsenal are two other Premier League clubs that are reportedly keeping tabs on the winger.

Unai Emery is currently managing to get the very best out of the Spain U21 international and the prospect of him playing under Jurgen Klopp, one of the best man-managers in the world, would be interesting to see.

Central midfield is believed to be the position that the Reds have made a priority to strengthen, but if Baena continues to perform well then we certainly wouldn’t rule a move out.

Playing in both the Premier League and Champions League is something that will certainly appeal to the youngster, but he may understandably view Villarreal as the best place for his development at the moment.

First team game time would arguably be hard to come by if he was to move to Anfield this season but this is certainly one to keep an eye on.

