TV presenter reckons appalling UEFA cock-up will push Liverpool fans towards accepting European Super League

UEFA’s continued reluctance to take the blame for a delayed start to the Champions League final away from Liverpool fans hardly presents the image of an organisation regretful of its actions in May.

Commenting on the Guardian’s report on UEFA pre-preparing the offending statement, Joe Morrison speculated on Twitter that the incident would push Liverpool supporters into the arms of the European Super League.

Sorry just taken in what you say Joe. I’m not a fan of any #ESL versions – 1 or 2 & equally I’m not a fan of #EUFA either. I think both are completely ignoring the grass roots & smaller clubs who depend on domestic competition but which is he best of two evils🤷🏼‍♂️ time will tell — Newcastle Consortium Supporters (@NCSL1892) September 22, 2022

It should be remembered, however, that Reds fans were, for the most part, ardently against such a proposal – to such an extent that John W. Henry was forced into releasing a public apology on the matter and withdrawing the club from discussions around a breakaway league.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

READ MORE: Flamengo vice president appears to respond to reported Liverpool proposal for Joao Gomes

Whilst the European body is unlikely to be on fans’ Christmas cards lists, and rightly so in light of the ongoing refusal to retract statements blaming match-goers in Paris for the disastrous events at the Stade de France, it’s difficult to see such ire inspiring a sudden shift in the mood around the previously proposed European Super League.

That being said, shelved plans for the creation of an independent regulator will certainly do little to help matters in that regard.

We can only hope that UEFA’s report reveals the full extent of their failure to appropriately handle the Champions League final and the extremely poor and negligent treatment of fans in France.

EOTK INSIDER: Liverpool look in a strong position to make January midfield signing, Bellingham update… and more