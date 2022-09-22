Financial ‘caveat’ in Liverpool’s Jude Bellingham interest revealed by James Pearce

Jude Bellingham has long been linked with a move to Liverpool and as next summer’s transfer window continues to edge closer, James Pearce has provided a somewhat worrying update on the midfielder.

Speaking on ‘The Athletic Football Podcast’, the Bath-born journalist said: “When you speak to people at Liverpool the caveat is: will the numbers get too big?”.

It was also reported that as well as interest from Jurgen Klopp – Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid are all also ‘in the running’ for the 19-year-old.

READ MORE: Sky Sports pundit makes Virgil van Dijk ‘victim’ claim over poor form accusations

It’s a worry that an increased level of performance in the Bundesliga this season and even possibly enhancing his status further at the Qatar World Cup this winter – could all lead to an increased price tag for the Borussia Dortmund teen.

It’s certainly not a secret that we are believed to be interested in the 19-year-old but if the list of suitors gets bigger and the price tag gets larger, that could spell problems.

Whether or not you believe that FSG can and will finance such a deal, the wage structure at Anfield is so set in stone that we could easily be priced out of this transfer.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Many will argue that it’s not just one player we need in this position either and with the future of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain up in the air too – it could be a very busy summer.

Seeing as there’s just under a year until that window closes though, these stories are certainly going to keep circling and will be for a very long time.

You can view the update from Pearce on Bellingham via @TheAthleticUK on Twitter:

▫️ Valued at €150m by Dortmund

▫️ #LFC, #MUFC, #CFC, #MCFC and Real all in running

▫️ Can enhance status at World Cup@JamesPearceLFC, @honigstein, @JackPittBrooke and @markchapman assess the battle for Bellingham… 🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗛𝗟𝗘𝗧𝗜𝗖 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧 — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) September 22, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?