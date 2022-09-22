Henderson’s father ‘done’ with attending football matches after ‘horrific’ Paris scenes

Jordan Henderson’s role as captain of Liverpool has led to him playing in some of the biggest games in the football calendar and his family have always been by his side whilst he did so.

Speaking with the Guardian, our captain described how witnessing events in Paris before the Champions League final affected his Dad: “It was pretty horrific, when I spoke to some of my friends and my family and my dad, it was pretty bad.

“If the fans weren’t respectful there could have been a lot more problems. I think the fans were amazing.

“My dad said after the Champions League final that was him done. When it gets closer to the World Cup… there’s a lot of security elements and things that are going on in Qatar that I’m sure will make people more safe.

“But when you’ve had those experiences, sometimes you think: ‘Is it worth risking it?’ We will have to see closer to the time.”

Anyone who was in France for the game against Real Madrid will understand how harrowing it was, as the Sunderland-born midfielder was clearly told by his family members.

It’s upsetting that events outside the Stade de France could lead supporters to be too fearful to attend major sporting events again, which is why there needs to be real repercussions for the actions of those in charge.

The Qatar World Cup will hopefully learn from the failure of the stewards and police in charge of UEFA’s showpiece event and that will make it a safer event for everyone in attendance.

Let’s hope we can see our skipper’s father back at matches again soon, when fans are finally no longer treated like animals at football matches.

