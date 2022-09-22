(Video) Stunning Jurgen Klopp mural nears completion in Liverpool

Work on a new Jurgen Klopp mural appears to be close to completion from footage shared on Twitter by The Redmen TV.

The depiction of the Liverpool boss features a quote from a chant made in honour of the German tactician, ‘y’know he said so’, to the tune of The Beatles’ ‘I Feel Fine’.

It’s been a superb addition to the songbook – especially after all the former Dortmund boss has achieved in Merseyside – and it’s great to see yet another superb mural adorning a wall in Liverpool.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TheRedmenTV:

We also caught a glimpse of the new @aBOSSNight Jürgen Klopp mural today! More boss work from @MurWalls 👏🏽🔴 pic.twitter.com/JVZ29gisml — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) September 21, 2022