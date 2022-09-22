Liverpool summer plans could become clearer after potential £600m reality surfaces – Football Insider

Liverpool could be set to post a record revenue potentially amounting to £600m, an amount that could very well top the figures across the English top-flight.

This update comes courtesy of Football Insider with the Reds having made strong strides financially since the damaging impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What this will mean for the club’s transfer efforts going forward will undoubtedly be up for debate and it goes without saying that a good chunk of such funds will go towards a notable wage bill.

Though, some healthy sales figures posted following the exits of Sadio Mane and Co. – denting the £64m outlay on Darwin Nunez – and the failure to acquire a new top midfielder should mean that Jurgen Klopp’s men will operate from a position of strength in the next summer transfer window.

It’s an advantage we should certainly be looking to exploit when it comes to a potential move for top target Jude Bellingham next year given the whopping £131.6m price-tag attached.

That’s admittedly assuming that the World Cup doesn’t further inflate that asking price significantly and, at the moment, it remains clear what amount will force Liverpool away from the negotiating table.

Given the current concerns around the middle of the park, however, should we be encouraged to look elsewhere, we can hardly afford to avoid reinforcing the department in question for a second successive summer.

Should the report in question be believed, we will have the funds to act in the market.

