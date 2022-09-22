‘They need to’ – Ex-Red Lovren makes LFC summer signings point that will ring true for Nunez

Dejan Lovren has told Liverpool’s summer signings that they ‘need to adapt’ to get used to the challenges of the English top-flight.

It’s a statement that some may argue will particularly ring true for Darwin Nunez who has invited heavy criticism for his start to the campaign (albeit mainly from clips of his contributions in training sessions).

“We will see how the story with Liverpool will unfold, whether they are just in a bad period or if the story will go down. They have to go back to the Liverpool they used to be,” the former Red told Sportske (via Sport Witness). “The Premiership is a very tough league. Some new players came to Liverpool, they need to adapt.”

The Uruguayan international’s strong initial start was hampered by a three-match ban following an ill-advised headbutt against Joachim Andersen during the Crystal Palace draw.

Though needing to work on the physical and tactical side of his game, Fabio Carvalho has already shown more than enough for fans to be excited about what the former Fulham man will bring to the table, whilst we’ve yet to see much from Arthur Melo or injured fullback Calvin Ramsay.

With three goal contributions to his name in six games in what was effectively a highly dysfunctional Liverpool side, one might be inclined to argue that our No.27’s start to the season has been far from disastrous.

It’s clear, at least, that the three-game suspension has hardly helped his settling-in period, particularly not whilst fellow big signing Erling Haaland of Manchester City has been taking England by storm.

Still, an adjustment period is required for Nunez to adapt not only to the demands of the Premier League but also his new teammates and a forward line, judging by Mo Salah’s switch to a more creatively-centric role, increasingly geared around him.

