Micah Richards blown away by 23-year-old Liverpool star who ‘sees the game differently’ to others in his position

Trent Alexander-Arnold has kept many of his admirers from his efforts in recent years despite suffering from a drop of form this term.

Speaking about what the 23-year-old could offer Gareth Southgate’s England outfit in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar, Micah Richards expressed his belief that the Academy graduate could be an ‘outstanding weapon’ for the national side.

“I’ve always believed Trent would be an England player for 10 years and more,” the Englishman told the Daily Mail (via a tweet from @DominicKing_DM).

“He’s got outstanding ability and he sees the game differently to other right backs.

“A fully focused Trent playing at the peak of his abilities would be an outstanding weapon for England in the coming months.”

Having only registered two goals this term amid a worryingly barren return of assists, alarm bells will have understandably been ringing over the fullback’s struggles.

He’s not alone in that department, of course, as the likes of typically brilliant, world-class operators in Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho have also had difficulties replicating their quadruple-chasing form of 2021/22.

It’s thought that a hangover of sorts from the club’s efforts in the prior campaign is partly to blame – an issue that will hopefully be rectified by the enhanced break provided due to the postponement of two league games.

With Gareth Southgate tending to favour alternative options for his right-back spot, it should likewise grant Alexander-Arnold the extra rest necessary in order to recuperate in time for the return of domestic football.

