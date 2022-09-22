PM Liz Truss puts on hold plans for independent football regulator – fears it could open door for European Super League

Fears that the European Super League could return with a vengeance will have become increasingly tangible after Prime Minister Liz Truss took a step back on plans to bring about an independent football regulator.

This update comes courtesy of The Times, as relayed on Twitter by @KieranMaguire and @OllieHolt22, with it clear that fans yet again could lose out as a result of the delay.

So much for all the talk about empowering the fans and never letting the European Super League happen again. The doors are swinging open. https://t.co/ltoQJQ6kCp — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) September 21, 2022

That being said, though the prospect of a closed league coming into play is certainly a concern, the ongoing lack of a regulator continues to invite little in the way of challenge to those looking to invest in English clubs despite possessing somewhat murky reputations.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

The Saudi-backed consortium that took control of Newcastle United, for instance, would most certainly have invited further review by an independent body – not least of all due to the nation’s deeply concerning relationship with human rights and horrifying allegations.

READ MORE: FSG transfer plan becomes clear with Liverpool owners set to make likely multi-million move – report

The reality of the Conservative government yet again letting down Liverpool fans is one supporters have sadly had to get used to.

Ultimately, of course, it’s a decision that fails to benefit the vast majority of fans across English football, which could very well invite a series of increasingly poor calls that further damages the integrity of the game.

EOTK INSIDER: Liverpool look in a strong position to make January midfield signing, Bellingham update… and more