(Video) Ben Doak scores solo goal in Scotland Under-21 debut

Liverpool seem to have unearthed a new star in Ben Doak and he’s continued to impress, now at international level too.

Following his maiden call-up to the Scotland Under-21s, the forward made an immediate impact and soon found himself on the scoresheet.

READ MORE: (Video) Darwin Nunez’s archery celebration after training ground football tennis victory

The 16-year-old was handed the start for the age group five years above his, which illustrates how highly thought of he is.

The former Celtic teen was found in space on the right wing and drove inside the box, before a tidy finish.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Let’s not get too ahead of ourselves but it looks like we have a real talent on our hands.

You can watch the video of Doak’s goal via @NorthernIreland on Twitter:

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?