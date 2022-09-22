(Video) Darwin Nunez’s archery celebration after training ground football tennis victory

Posted by
(Video) Darwin Nunez’s archery celebration after training ground football tennis victory

Darwin Nunez’s training ground appearances for Uruguay have made several headlines this week but it’s safe to say that the forward has now had some more joy in a recent clip.

During a game of football tennis with his international teammates, our No.27 unleashed a powerful header and won the game for his team.

READ MORE: Financial ‘caveat’ in Liverpool’s Jude Bellingham interest revealed by James Pearce

In celebration, the 23-year-old took to one knee and showed off his best archery celebration.

It’s something that harks back to a similar celebration seen by Fernando Torres, several times in his career.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards
OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

It’s great to see the former Benfica man enjoying his time away with the South Americans.

You can view the video of Nunez’s training ground celebrations via @Uruguay on Twitter:

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top