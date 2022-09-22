(Video) Mo Salah unexpectedly gatecrashes couple’s wedding in Egypt

Mo Salah is loved in Liverpool but in Egypt, he’s bigger than football and possibly the most well known (and well loved) person in the country.

Whilst away on international duty, the 30-year-old has been captured running in and joining a newly married couple in some pictures.

It’s sure to be a moment that the lucky couple will never forget and a moment that they were fortunate to be able to capture.

It’s a story they will surely never tire of telling but just a minute out of the day of our No.11.

The way in which he then ran off afterwards probably shows that the Egyptian King was running late for another appointment and it’s great that he realises how much his presence means to other people.

