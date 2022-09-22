(Video) ‘Stampede’ for over £100m Liverpool target predicted by James Pearce

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Jude Bellingham for months now and James Pearce has had his say on the links to the midfielder.

Speaking with ‘DAVES LFC CHATS’, the Bath-born journalist said: “It’s crystal clear that he’s not going to go anywhere for less than £100 million…

READ MORE: Henderson ‘done’ with attending football matches after ‘horrific’ Paris scenes

“The reality with Bellingham is that there’s going to be a stampede to go and get him”.

There’s going to be so many teams interested in the Borussia Dortmund teen and that will only drive the price up for the England international.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Time will tell if we can get a deal over the line for the 19-year-old and a lot of that will rely on FSG.

You can watch the video of Pearce’s thoughts on Bellingham via @davesLFCchats on Twitter:

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?