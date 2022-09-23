Manchester United’s Antony tells Liverpool star ‘you are the best’ online

Whilst some members of the Liverpool squad take a well-earned break away from football to recharge their batters and prepare for the return of domestic football, Fabinho was a number of players to have received a call-up during the international break.

Posting a picture of himself having a laugh with his compatriots Matheus Cunha, of Atletico Madrid, and Antony, of Manchester United, the latter’s message – ‘you are the best brother’ – has attracted some attention online.

It’s praise that’s perhaps less footballing-related and more character-based than the former of the two – ‘what a master we have… love you brother’ – though one every Reds fan can agree with nonetheless.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Fabinho’s Instagram page:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fabinho (@fabinho)